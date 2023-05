SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of raping a woman.

Sioux Falls police say a group was at an apartment on the east side of the city, near the intersection of I-229 and East 10th Street.

Investigators say once everyone left Sunday morning, Steven Gillespie strangled and raped a 34-year-old woman.

Gillespie was arrested for rape and assault.