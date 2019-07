There's a new potentially life saving tool on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The tribe now has an air rescue helicopter. Tuesday there was a ceremony and blessing for the new Oglala Lakota Air Rescue.

The Pine Ridge Reservation is reaching new heights with the services its now able to offer to its members. Today, people are welcoming the Oglala Lakota Air Rescue to the reservation."I realized it's reality, and now to see it here flying and taking it's flights, it went into service yesterday, and it's just exciting," Pine Ridge district president, Derek Janis said.