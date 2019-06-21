Sioux Falls man accused of kidnapping, facing charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend, is facing various charges.

Thursday night someone called police after noticing a woman struggling to get away from a man. An investigation found 27-year-old Shawn Bentz had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend the day before.

During a fight, he reportedly locked her in a closet before eventually taking her home. They met up the next day to talk and that’s when Bentz allegedly drove off with the woman in his car, refusing to let her go.

She was able to escape when Bentz slowed to throw some of her belongings out of the vehicle. Bentz was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and failing to register as a sex offender.