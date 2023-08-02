SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of chasing after kids in the Whittier neighborhood.

Police say three kids were walking in the area of 6th Street and Cliff Avenue when a man started following them.

Authorities say when the boy went to his house, the man started chasing after the two other girls.

Officers say when the girls got to their yard, the man tried to grab them.

The girls got inside their home — police say their dad noticed the suspect in the yard.

Authorities say the suspect threatened the dad, but he was able to get him to leave.

Police arrested Tevin Terrell Smith on charges of intimidation and enticing a child — none of those charges are felonies, so we are not able to get his mug shot.