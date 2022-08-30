SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University.

Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

After hearing the accusations in court, Gruenewald immediately responded saying it was “absolutely false.” He later tried to plead guilty, but the judge could not accept the plea because of his earlier comment.

He is expected to be released on a PR bond.

Campus officials say Gruenewald entered Morrison Commons on Augustana University’s campus around 7 p.m. Monday.

“As the subject was coming in, he did make contact with a couple students, and then at one point he did make inappropriate contact with a female student. This was witnessed by a few people including one our officers. Our officer stepped in and detained the subject until we could get police involved,” said Rick Tupper, Augustana associate vice president for university services.

Tupper says he’s never seen an incident quite like this.

“This was a person not affiliated with the university coming on to campus and doing something inappropriate,” he said said.

Campus safety officials sent out this email to students and staff letting them know what happened and reminding them to report anything out of the ordinary.

“I think the challenge that any of us have on a university is creating an open, welcoming environment for everyone, but at the same time, then creating a safe environment for our campus community,” Tupper said.

“It certainly makes things a lot easier when we have everybody that’s involved there when the police arrive, so it’s just a matter of talking to people, figuring out what happened and if any laws were broken. And certainly in this case, there was and he was arrested,” Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

This isn’t Gruenewald’s first run-in with the law. He’s been in and out of jail for years. Past charges range from drugs and trespassing to resisting arrest and theft.