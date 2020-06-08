Sioux Falls man accused of breaking into business and stealing computers

A 27-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of breaking into a business and stealing computers.

Officers were called to a business near the intersection of West 41st Street and West Avenue about 9:30 Sunday night.

A witness told police someone used a rock to break a glass door. As the officer was completing the report, the suspect came back to the area.

“The officer was able to talk to the owner or manager and they reviewed the surveillance video so he was able to see the description of the suspect, what he was wearing, etc. So about 10:40 p.m., the officer saw a guy right in that same area, again right where the burglary happened, had the exact same clothes on and matched the description,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Officers arrested Kyle Rodriquez on charges of burglary, grand theft and intentional damage to property.