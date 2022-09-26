SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man with a history of violent crimes is facing two counts of first-degree arson.

35-year-old Marian Brooks is charged with trying to burn down the same house twice overnight.

Today in court prosecutors said the home belongs to a relative.

The first reports of a fire on South Euclid Avenue came in just after 12 Monday morning.

“There was a rug outside the backdoor of the house that was set on fire. Somebody noticed that and they saw the suspect running away from there and knew who the suspect was. He’s related to the victim in this case,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Authorities say a propane tank exploded, and the back of the home was engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt, but firefighters had to rescue one person from inside the home. While our camera crew was there, we spotted a firefighter carrying a gas can, and starting a small fire as part of the investigation.

According to police, Brooks was arrested in June for shooting at a house on the same block.

In that case, he was released from jail on a PR bond. This time bond is set at $50,000 cash.