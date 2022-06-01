SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars Wednesday, accused of assaulting two women.

Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.

Officers say the suspect made a comment about stealing items from the car.

That’s when police say the suspect strangled the first victim and stabbed the second victim.

“The second victim had stab wounds to her chest and arm, at least two to her chest and one to her arm,” Officer Sam Clemens said. “There’s another one that said there was a laceration to her head, I’m not sure if that happened from the knife or at some point she was pushed to the ground.”

As of Wednesday morning, the woman who was stabbed was still in the hospital. The woman who was strangled was not seriously hurt.

Jason Parrin faces several charges of aggravated assault.