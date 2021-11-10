Sioux Falls makes $50 million investment into public safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is making a $50 million investment into public safety.

Wednesday the city and county broke ground on 42 acres in the northeast part of the city for a new law enforcement training center.

With the turn of some shovels…

“Quite honestly this is going to be one of the best training facilities in the country,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Sioux Falls is digging in and preparing for the future.

As the city continues to grow, so does the need to keep everyone safe.

The new public safety training campus will host a number of buildings, including a 6 story burn tower for firefighters to train in, a gun range for police, classrooms for education and training and more.

It’ll also be home to the new 911 dispatch center, replacing the old one at the county jail that was built in 1978.

“What they’re designing here is a state-of-the-art facility to really enhance their dispatching capabilities to prepare us for future growth of the city,” Chief of Police Jon Thum said.

“We need more cops, we need more fire stations, we need more men and women on the streets, but before we can do that we have to train them, we have to outfit them, we have to equip them,” TenHaken said.

That’s exactly what the city and county are counting on with this new $50 million state-of-the-art campus.

“People expect to be safe in their communities, they want to know the men and women who are answering their calls for service are properly trained and properly equipped to do their jobs,” TenHaken said.

The city says the new law enforcement training center should be up in running in two and a half years.