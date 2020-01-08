Sioux Falls Lutheran School Association members vote to offer high school classes at a new school next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting for the 2020-21 academic year, senior high level classes will be offered at Sioux Falls Lutheran School.

Currently, Sioux Falls Lutheran cares for kids from age two through eighth grade. Members of five Sioux Falls lutheran churches voted 243-19 to “expand Sioux Falls Lutheran School Association school classes to the senior high level.”

Classes at Sioux Falls Lutheran’s brand new school start Thursday at its new location near 69th Street and Tallgrass Avenue, just east of Interstate 29 in southwest Sioux Falls.

More information can be found at Sioux Falls Lutheran School’s website.