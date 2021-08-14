Sioux Falls looking to hire 250 substitute teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we get closer to the start of the school year, many districts are hiring new teachers.

The Sioux Falls School District is looking to hire 250 substitute teachers. Right now they have about 50 positions filled. Verlainne Hayunga has been a substitute with the district since 2014.

“I enjoy the flexibility because I can pick and choose when I want to work so that I can still meet my other obligations in my life and so that is another great part,” Hayunga said.

Substitute teaching pays 125 dollars to 140 dollars per day depending on the school. We’ll hear more from Hayunga coming up tonight on KELOLAND News at ten.