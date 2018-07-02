Sioux Falls Looking For Internet Influencers

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Have you ever dreamed of becoming a social media influencer? That's someone who gets paid to post on social media. It just so happens, the city of Sioux Falls is looking for the next local social star and it could be you!

There are dozens of social media platforms used by businesses all over the world, but it's not just companies making their names known. Entire states and cities are also jumping on the social bandwagon for more exposure.

"We're in a digital world today where everyone is on their phone. Everybody is always checking Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. So you're always scrolling past different ads," Sioux Falls Visitors and Conventions Bureau, Communications Manager Matt Barthel said.

To stand out in the world wide web, the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau has been hiring social media influencers to promote the city. These people would come in from surrounding areas like Minneapolis, Des Moines and Chicago to take pictures of their trips and get paid thousands of dollars.

Now, the city is trying a new way to get the word out about Sioux Falls, without spending quite as much money. They're looking to partner with any locals who are social media savvy.

"We ask them to post five different photos or links to our website and things like that. Then just tag us on social media and use the hashtag "iheartsfsd", Barthel said.

While this gig won't make you a ton of money, it will get you some exposure for your own page, a free t-shirt, and a chance to win a $50 Visa pre-paid card. All for just a few taps or clicks.

"It helps them showcase the city they love and just help to show to their friends and family different things they may not have known about," Barthel said.

The influencer opportunity will run through the end of September. You need to be at least 21 years old, and apply online to get the rewards.