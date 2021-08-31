Sioux Falls Little League welcomed home after run at World Series Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls team recently had an exciting winning streak in the Little League World Series.

After suffering their first loss of the series to Ohio on Saturday, the Sioux Falls Little League Team met Honolulu, Hawaii Sunday morning to determine the 3rd and 4th place finishers. The boys were not able to put a run on the board while Hawaii kept the lead, winning 5-0.

The boys returned home on Monday. In the video player above, you can see the reception they were greeted with at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will bring you thoughts from parents and reaction from the players Tuesday night on KELOLAND News.

