Sioux Falls Little League team to determine seed in World Series tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League baseball team is headed to the World Series after beating Nebraska Thursday, 3-0.

Behind the arm of Gavin Weir, who pitched six innings and allowed zero hits yesterday, the team will head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the World Series tournament, which begins Thursday, August 19.

“I mean, we all want to go there, and we play hard, we work together, and it’s always fun to just win,” Weir said.

“Our whole team has all the trust in Gavin, so I wasn’t worried that that guy was going to get a hit off of Gavin, because he’s just an amazing pitcher,” player Kye Carlson said.

Sioux Falls will play Saturday in the Midwest Regional Championship game, which will determine it’s seed heading into the World Series.

