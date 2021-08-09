Sioux Falls Little League one win away from Little League World Series tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Little League baseball team is one win away from the Little League World Series tournament after two shutout wins in the first two rounds in the regional tournament.

The Buffalos won their first game against Iowa 10-0 and second game against Missouri 7-0. This moment is something these little leaguers have dreamed of their whole life.

“It was really excited. It’s our dream to go to Williamsport, so we want to keep on winning and focus on the next game,” player Gavin Weir said.

“To that we’re one game away from Williamsport is, you know, they say there’s things that make you go back to your childhood again. I’m in my childhood right now, right. I dreamt of this as kid, so to know that these kids are six good innings away from being in Williamsport is pretty amazing,” Head Coach Mike Gorsett said.

The team is set to take on Nebraska on Thursday, August 12 at 10 a.m. CT – the game can be seen on ESPN. We’ll have reaction from the team and what they are looking forward to most on their path to the Little League World Series later today on KELOLAND News.