Sioux Falls and Oregon players before Sunday’s game was cancelled. Photo courtesy Sioux Falls Little League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Little League’s second game in the World Series has been postponed on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Sioux Falls Little League posted to their Facebook that they were in a rain delay.

Sioux Falls Little League players pose for pictures with MLB players during rain delay.

Hurricane Henri is currently making landfall along the east cost.