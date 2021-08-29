Sioux Falls Little League ends World Series run in 4th place finish

Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Little League’s World Series run has come to an end with a 5-0 loss to Hawaii in the consolation game.

After suffering their first loss of the series to Ohio on Saturday, Sioux Falls met Honolulu, Hawaii Sunday morning to determine the 3rd and 4th place finishers.

Sioux Falls was not able to put a run on the board while Hawaii kept the lead, winning 5-0.

Sioux Falls Little League's World Series run in photos.

Until this weekends games, no team had managed to get a run on Sioux Falls, with pitcher Gavin Weir throwing four no-hitters.

Back here in Sioux Falls, supporters, friends and classmates have been showing their love and support for the team, saying they are proud of them, win or lose.