SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln High School Marching Band will march in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, according to an announcement from the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD).

The SFSD made the announcement Tuesday, saying in the surprise announcement that the Lincoln High Band will be one of only 10 bands marching in the 2024 parade.

This will not be South Dakota’s first marching representation in recent years. In 2022 the SDSU Marching Band also made its way down 6th Avenue for the 2022 edition of the parade.

That band comprised 344 members and covered an area the length of a football field as they marched.