SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are plenty of local events going on today to help you celebrate the Fourth of July.

A parade will be held in Lennox starting at 10:30 this morning. The city says there are some traffic changes this year.

Boynton Avenue will be closed from Highway 17 to Elm Street, and South Main Avenue will be closed from Highway 44 to Oriole Avenue, which is indicated in red in the map to the left. Alternate routes are marked with green arrows.

The parade route, marked in blue, hasn’t changed. Parking is not allowed on the parade route. The city adds that if you are coming to Lennox from I-29, they recommend using exit 64 to cut down on traffic congestion.

In Sioux Falls, the Fun Run/Walk will begin checking in participants at 7:30 a.m. with the race beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Following the race, the parade will start at 13th Street and Phillips Avenue at 10 a.m. and head north. The annual Fourth of July picnic will follow the parade on the north side of Falls Park with a performance by Mogen’s Heroes.