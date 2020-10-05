Sioux Falls leaders holding COVID-19 update Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will be holding a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.
Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken will provide an update on the COVID-19 community response.
As of Sunday, Minnehaha and Lincoln County have combined for 1,105 active cases, 109 current hospitalizations and 87 deaths.
KELOLAND News will livestream the news conference, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- CDC report on Smithfield COVID-19 outbreak in Sioux Falls was redone with ‘watered down’ safety recommendationsA first version of a CDC report with safety recommendations for workers at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, where a major COVID-19 outbreak occurred, was approved for release in April but was pulled back and re-issued the next day with new language that some members of Congress say “watered down” the urgency and importance of the recommended safety measures. Inquiries are underway in Washington, D.C. to discover who softened the report language and why.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 434 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 248; Active cases at 4,268PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has set a new record for active cases of COVID-19.
- Minnesota officials confirm more than 1,400 new virus casesMINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials have confirmed more than 1,400 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day and 14 deaths due to complications from the disease.