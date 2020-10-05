Sioux Falls leaders holding COVID-19 update Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will be holding a COVID-19 update Monday afternoon. 

Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken will provide an update on the COVID-19 community response. 

As of Sunday, Minnehaha and Lincoln County have combined for 1,105 active cases, 109 current hospitalizations and 87 deaths.

KELOLAND News will livestream the news conference, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

