SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls lawmaker Jamie Smith will be holding an announcement with “statewide implications” the South Dakota Democratic Party announced Monday afternoon.

In a news release, the S.D. Democratic Party says Smith, the current Minority Leader in the House, will deliver a speech and take questions from journalists at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Lake Visitor Center in Pierre.

Smith works in real estate in Sioux Falls. He represents District 15 and is currently serving on the House Select Committee on Investigation looking into impeachment against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

