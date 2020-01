SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota to Tennessee will be the newest seasonal flight offered in Sioux Falls.

Allegiant Air announced 44 new nonstop routes on Tuesday morning and the Sioux Falls Regional Airport landed one new seasonal route to Nashville International Airport. The flights will be Thursdays and Sundays, starting on May 21.

The Las Vegas-based budget airline also announced one-way fares as low as $33. See Allegiant’s announcement for the complete list of new flights.