SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is Rare Disease Day, and a couple Sioux Falls landmarks will be lit to show solidarity with those who have a rare disease.

The Coordination of Rare Diseases at Sanford highlights the day and why its important to come together as a community to bring awareness of the challenges that people with rare diseases face.

“It gets its name from the fact it’s always the last day of February, so if you think of the rarest day in the year, it’s February 29. This year is not a leap year, so it’s on February 28, and it’s there to highlight the fact that so many individuals have a rare disease – often undiagnosed or it takes many years to be diagnosed. It’s sort of an oxymoron, because a rare disease actually affects about 30 million Americans,” Sanford Research president David Pearce said.

The Arc of Dreams and Falls Park downtown will glow blue, green, pink, and purple tonight, which are the Rare Disease Day colors.