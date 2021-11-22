Sioux Falls Lacrosse Association teams up with YMCA to grow the sport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lacrosse has been a popular sport on both the east and west coasts for years, but now thanks to a merger announced today in Sioux Falls, the game could get a big boost here in the Midwest.

Lacrosse has been played by young athletes in Sioux Falls for about eight years now, but not with a lot of participation.

“This is a great new opportunity in the community of Sioux Falls for youth athletics,” YMCA CEO Mike Murphy said.

Today the Sioux Falls Lacrosse Association announced a merger with the YMCA to help grow the sport.

“It’s a very fast-paced game, kids are very active and involved, it’s the fastest-growing sport in the country,” YMCA CEO Mike Murphy said.

“Lacrosse is such a dynamic sport,” Alex Foley said.

Alex Foley has been playing Lacrosse for about six years and absolutely loves it.

“It really brings in a lot of aspects from different sports that people might love,” Foley said.

For those who are not familiar with how the game is played, many describe it as a cross between soccer and hockey that can be played both outdoors and indoors.

“Lacrosse is a field sport played with a ball about this size it’s a rubber ball,” President of Sioux Falls Lacrosse Association Patrick Foley said.

Players use a stick to toss that ball to other teammates to try and score a goal.

Players also wear helmets, pads and gloves.

“If a player interested in playing lacrosse or learning more about it we have the equipment for them to start out with they can borrow it to learn the game,” Foley said.

A game they feel will take off after this new merger.

“I think in 10 years you’re going to see lacrosse as a sport just as popular as baseball, basketball, and football here in South Dakota,” Foley said.

If you’re interested in learning more about lacrosse and how to get your kids signed up, click here.