Sioux Falls Korean War veteran honored in Congressional Record

A Sioux Falls Korean War Veteran injured by enemy fire never got his Purple Heart, or other medals of valor, because of a fire in 1973 that destroyed his records.

In 2017, our KELOLAND News Investigation, “Forgotten soldier of the forgotten war,” looked into Gene Coyle’s story and found letters and medical reports that backed him up. He even had enemy shrapnel that had been lodged in his back for more than 60 years removed. But that wasn’t enough to convince the Army.

Following our investigation, Senator John Thune’s office was able to help secure Coyle’s long-awaited Purple Heart and presented it to him in December of 2017.

Sen. John Thune presents Korean War Veteran, Gene Coyle, with Purple Heart on Dec, 27, 2017

This week, Senator Thune also paid tribute to Coyle’s bravery for the Congressional Record.

Coyle is now 93-years-old and living in a nursing home. He had to undergo two surgeries and his family was unable to see him for months due to the pandemic.