Sioux Falls, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke featured in HBO documentary debuting April 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An extra spotlight on Sioux Falls is coming on April 13.

HBO released a trailer to preview the release of an upcoming documentary called ‘Our Towns’ based on the book by the same name.

The book was written by Deborah and James Fallows and gained reaction from actor Tom Hanks, who tweeted he “may move to Sioux Falls, at least visit. Rapid City, too” after finishing reading the book.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is featured in the trailer and in the documentary. In July 2019, producer Jeanne Jordan was at the KELOLAND Media Group building. The documentary will feature Kennecke’s fight against the opioid epidemic and her organization Emily’s Hope.

Thanks @BradyMalloryTV and @mgeheren for letting me know I made the trailer! The producers let me know a couple of weeks ago that it was finally coming out after a delay due to pandemic! I am looking forward to seeing it for the first time myself! #Documentary #OurTownsHBO https://t.co/QYKW0RbNVk — Angela Kennecke (@AngelaKennecke) March 24, 2021

In the trailer, Falls Park and the Dignity statue are highlighted as well. The release of the documentary was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.