Sioux Falls’ Jr Dart League

South Dakota is well known for Mt. Rushmore, pheasant hunting and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

But believe it or not you can add darts to that list.

In fact, Sioux Falls’ Junior Dart League is one of the best in the country.

19-year-old Austin Ellis of Sioux Falls loves playing darts.

But there aren’t many who love playing against him. He is considered one of the best in the country.

“Darts impact my life a lot…and it changed my attitude, I used to be, like, so quiet,” Austin said.

But Austin’s skills are being heard loud and clear across the nation. He’s helped win a lot of these national trophies on display at the Nickel Spot.

“Our state Junior Dart program is really really strong,” dart league director Nate Knuth said.

Knuth says when kids get introduced to throwing darts, it sticks.

“They see their parents having fun doing it and like I said we started league 13 years ago and every one of the kids was a child of somebody who was throwing darts at the time,” Knuth said.

Austin is one of those kids, who watched his dad throw darts when he was growing up.

“My relationship with my dad is a lot closer than anybody else and I see it as one of the best I could look at it, and his relationship is impacted my life a lot, he’s always been there for me,” Austin said.

And now Austin is going to be there for his dad, because life has now thrown him …a curveball.

“They told me they were gonna hit me with everything they had,” Wes White said.

Austin’s dad, Wes White, is also one of the best dart throwers in the country.

In fact, he’s one of six dart throwers from across the country who’ll be competing on Team USA next spring in Las Vegas.

