Sioux Falls jet ski racer winning national awards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’re probably not thinking about getting on a jet ski right now but a Sioux Falls boy is spending a lot of his time doing just that.

Thirteen-year-old Ryder Wildeboer has been racing jet skis for two years now. He’s bringing home quite a collection of trophies from across the country. From Arizona to Florida, he and his mom Trisha Kihne put on a lot of road miles to make his dream of being a pro come true.

“You’ve got like 15-20 people on the line is max. You all go head to head and whoever wins. He’s doing such a great job,” Kihne said.

Kihne misses the sport so much she’s planning on competing in a Veterans race next year. Not only is Kihne her son’s jet ski mechanic, she’s also his teacher. Wildeboer is homeschooled so he can focus on learning and competing.

