Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society appoints new executive director

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new leader for the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society.

Alexandra (Alex) Gilbert-Schrag will be the next Executive Director for the organization.

A news release announcing the appointment highlights Gilbert-Schrag’s past experience including her work for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the United States National Cultural Center, in Washington, D.C.

Gilbert-Schrag has roots in South Dakota, and returned to the state in 2018 to be close to family and help with the renovation of a family homestead in Freeman, S.D.

“We are excited to bring Alex into our organization to lead our efforts in our community. She is a proven professional with a passion for non-profit organizations, education and music programming, with the energy to lead Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society into the future,” Beth Ormseth, President, Board of Directors, Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society, said.

Ormseth says former Executive Director Trygve Fredrickson will remain with the organization for a transitional period to provide support.