Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society announces weeklong list of events in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society will be holding a weeklong celebration of jazz and blues music in July.

The celebration runs from July 10 – July 18. A variety of paid and free events are scheduled every day.

There will be local and national musicians and organizations that play throughout the week.

The events taking place include:

Saturday, July 10: Jazz Crawl

Local jazz and blues musicians in the area will be performing live at venues throughout Sioux Falls. Times and venues will be announced at a later date on the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society Facebook page.

Sunday, July 11: Tab Benoit live in concert

Tab Benoit, a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist will be playing at The District. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets in advance on the The District’s website.

Monday, July 12: The Music Maker In Me! Pop Up!

Music Maker In Me will hold a performance in collaboration with EmBe to bring music and entertainment during their free lunch program. Phil Baker and friends will provide a musical performance

Tuesday, July 13: Tuesday Tunes Blowout!

Kicking off a 7 p.m., there will be live music, drinks and some special surprises at Severance Brewing.

Wednesday, July 14: Pop Up Performance with The Hegg Brothers Band!

A free outdoor concert featuring The Hegg Brothers will take place at McKennan Park Bandshell. The performance kicks off at 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 15: Weekly Live Jazz Extravaganza!

A live jazz performance will be held at R Wine Bar + Kitchen. The Little Big Band will be starting their performance at 6:30 p.m. 10% of all food and drink sales will be donated to Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society.

Friday, July 16: Jazz Camp Performance

The kids at jazz camp will be performing at O’Gorman High School starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature faculty, guests and students.

Saturday, July 17: Pop Up Event at the Pavilion!

A live musical performance will be held in celebration of the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion. The performance will run from 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, July 18: Gourmet Jazz & Wine

R Wine Bar + Kitchen will be holding a special evening of jazz, wine and food. The evening will involve music paired with food and wine for each course. Music will be provided by Latin Quarter. Chef Nicholas Skajewski from Skajewski Catering will be providing the four-course meal. Riccardo Tarabelsi from R Wine Bar + Kitchen will hand select and pair the wine. Tickets are limited and available for $150 per person.