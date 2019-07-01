Sioux Falls Jaycees still looking for help with funding for Fourth of July festivities

For 52 years the Sioux Falls Jaycees have been hosting Fourth of July festivities.

Every year, the Jaycees spend thousands of dollars so that families in Sioux Falls can celebrate the Fourth of July with kid-friendly activities, including fireworks.

About ten years ago, that all almost changed because of lack of funding. That is, until Edith Arneson and her daughter Grace stepped in.

“We were once told with the amount of businesses in Sioux Falls, if every business gave a hundred dollars we would have enough money to do the firework show for at least three years. So it’s really hard to keep asking for money every year but thankfully we have grateful sponsors. Some of them have stepped up year after year and we can’t thank them enough,” Edith Arneson with the Sioux Falls Jaycees said.

However, funding continues to be the hardest part of planning the Fourth of July festivities. The Jaycees say they are always looking for sponsors and donors.

“Normally the whole project costs $35,000, at the beginning of last week we were at $10,000 short, but about now we are only $5,000 short,” Grace Arneson, Fourth of July project chair, said.

The Fourth of July project is probably best known for its firework shows. They also have activites for the whole family to enjoy before the big show. New this year is a petting zoo.

Although the fairgrounds might look fairly empty right now, come back on the Fourth of July where you’ll see fun activities, food trucks and fireworks right here in front of the grandstands.

“I think it’s a great give back to the community. It’s a chance for us to put on an event that is free for the community and that people can come out and celebrate as well as have a wonderful firework show,” Jaycees Marketing director Tamara Parliament said.

The Jaycees host events all year long, including a haunted house, all in an effort to teach leadership to youth.

To find a full list of activities for the Fourth of July festivities that the Jaycees are holding or to see how you can help them, visit their website.