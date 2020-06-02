Sioux Falls Jaycees cancel Fourth of July fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Sioux Falls Jaycees announced the 53rd annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds has been canceled.
In a news release Tuesday, the Sioux Falls Jaycees said attendance for the event averages 6,000 to 8,000 and “we do not feel that it is prudent to invite thousands to gather due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.”
The news release cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recommend against groups of 250 or more gathering.
This is the third year the event has been canceled.
The organization plans for the fireworks show to return in 2021.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 33 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,015PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 62 for the third-straight day as new test results were announced Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health. Total positive cases, which passed 5,000 […]
- Minnesota reports 10 new deaths, 361 more COVID-19 casesMINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials report 10 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,050.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 41 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,069PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Monday’s COVID-19 test results from the South Dakota Department of Health show there have been more than 5,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Dakota throughout the pandemic.