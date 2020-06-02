Sioux Falls Jaycees cancel Fourth of July fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Sioux Falls Jaycees announced the 53rd annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds has been canceled.

In a news release Tuesday, the Sioux Falls Jaycees said attendance for the event averages 6,000 to 8,000 and “we do not feel that it is prudent to invite thousands to gather due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The news release cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recommend against groups of 250 or more gathering.

This is the third year the event has been canceled.

The organization plans for the fireworks show to return in 2021.

