SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who park on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles.

The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 12. Plowing of emergency snow routes has started Friday and will continue until routes are clear.

A snow alert is issued after at least two inches of snow and plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view details on the city of Sioux Falls website.

Zone 3

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday, January 12 after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on January 13. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m., whichever is earlier.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on January 12. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier.

Zone 1

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin on Monday, January 15. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday, January 15.

You can follow the city’s snow progress online at the Sioux Falls public works website.

Sidewalks

Property owners are reminded that all public sidewalks must be cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks need to be cleared to the street per city ordinance.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.