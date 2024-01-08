SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After spending much of Monday morning focusing on clearing emergency routes, the city of Sioux Falls announced a snow alert at 2 p.m. CT.

The city says parking restrictions are now in place on emergency snow routes. Its website says Plowing in Zone 3 will begin at midnight with work in Zone 2 starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday on north/south streets.

City officials said the more than seven inches of snow that fell early Monday morning required snow clearing crews to stay focused on clearing emergency routes.

The city defines emergency routes as main roadways that carry large amounts of traffic and are clearly marked with white and red signage.

The city uses three zones with a snow alert:

Zone 1: Downtown Sioux Falls. No street parking during a snow alert. Officials ask people to park in one of the five public parking ramps during a snow alert.

Zone 2: Core areas of Sioux Falls. Cliff Avenue on the east, Western Avenue on the west, Russell Street to the north and 33rd Street to the south.

Zone 3: The largest zone that makes up all the areas outside of downtown and the central core of the city.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can also follow the city’s snow alert tracker on the city’s website. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, no areas of the map show completed as work is focused on keep main streets clear.

Residents in Sioux Falls can sign up for text alerts to know when a snow alert is issued. You can text SNOWALERT to 888777 or visit the city’s website to sign up for alerts.