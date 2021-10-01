Sioux Falls issues $60-million permit for Amazon facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second year in a row, Amazon is behind the most expensive building permit in Sioux Falls.

Last November – the city issued a $218-million permit to put up the massive building in foundation park.

Now, that the exterior of 2 million square foot distribution center is nearly complete, work is getting underway inside the city’s largest building.

And that means another permit has been filed with the city.

This one has a 60-million dollar price tag and covers the permanent equipment that’s now being installed inside the Amazon building. Once open, the fulfillment center will bring 1,000 new full-time jobs to the city. Its expected to be up and running sometime in 2022.