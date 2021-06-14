‘Sioux Falls isn’t a small town anymore,’ police say along with reminder to lock vehicle doors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another reason you should be locking your vehicles when you’re not in them.

Sioux Falls police say they’ve received a few reports of garage burglaries. Investigators say thieves get into unlocked vehicles and use the garage door openers to steal items from garages.

“People are just making it too easy for criminals,” Officer Sam Clemens said during a media briefing. “Sioux Falls isn’t a small town anymore. Just because you’ve left your car unlocked in the past doesn’t mean that it’s going to be fine and good.”

Officers say the unlocked vehicles have also been stolen in some of these cases.