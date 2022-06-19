SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is Pride Month, and Saturday brought Sioux Falls Pride’s parade and festival.

“Everybody shares this feeling of community and love and it’s just a really happy time to all get together,” Sarah McMurphy said.

Sioux Falls Pride President Matt Neufeld estimated that five thousand people were at the parade, also telling KELOLAND News that others thought there were more.

“We brought our kids, our spouses, our girlfriends, our boyfriends, our neighbors because it’s just all about community and that includes making everyone feel they are welcome,” said Leah Simmons, Sioux Falls Roller Dollz.

The day was filled with celebration, vibrant outfits and excitement.

“It’s so fun and everyone here is so nice, it’s just a fun parade and everyone is so happy,” Jacy Henjum said.

For many, this event means much more than a festival.

“It makes me feel so loved knowing our community in Sioux Falls really supports us and wants us to be here and embraces us,” said Chelle Cain with Sioux Empire Pride Sports Association.

“I feel like when you’re here, you’re not going to get judged for just being yourself,” Grey Monroe said.

“Just seeing everybody coming down just showing their spirit, it made me almost cry and it’s just- I love that Sioux Falls is showing how much pride they have, it gives me hope for the world,” Peyton Yates said.

The parade began at 8th and Dakota and ended at 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls.