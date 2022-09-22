SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron.

It’s a company with a long local history.



“Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire Iron CEO Gene Jones Jr. said.



But many don’t realize just how visible Maguire Iron’s work is all over the country.



“We fabricate, erect and paint water towers for municipalities around the United States,” Jones said.



“Maguire Iron has been our partner for years,” Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter said. “They’re the gold standard in the water business.”



Maguire Iron is a well-known and trusted name with city governments in 35 states.



“We do around 40 new tanks a year and paint around 400 to 500 tanks a year. Our company is roughly 10 to 15 percent of the marketplace,” Jones said.



All of them starting at their manufacturing facility along Minnesota avenue in Sioux Falls.



“We’ve grown our business to the point where it was time for us to expand with a new fabrication facility, new offices, new maintenance building that we’re setting up for our team members and our leaders,” Jones said.



Now they’ve broken ground on a new headquarters in a brand-new industrial park development near I-90 and I-229 in Sioux Falls.



“We’re the first tenant for this project by Van Buskirk companies,” Jones said.



“We’ve got 202 acres of land up here, 82 acres are designated as industrial,” Steve Vanbuskirk, the president of land development said. “Maguire Iron is taking 30 acres; they’re a full 15 percent of the project up here.”



The size of the new Sioux Falls Industrial Park development reveals just how much demand there is for continued industrial growth in the city.



“Sioux Falls is an amazing growing community with record growing construction,” Vanbuskirk said. “As Sioux Falls grows that ag property changes over to industrial property as we grow along with it.”



Growth that Sioux Falls manufacturers like Maguire Iron are also experiencing.



“We designed the facility so we can basically double the production. With our new plant we think we can build up to 80 new tanks,” Jones said. “We’re currently 150 to 160 employees. Our plan is to grow our company to about 225 employees over the next three to five years.”



An investment in the future that is paying off for these local employers and the entire Sioux Falls community.



“The fact that that key most visible piece of infrastructure in any city will start right here in Sioux Falls is pride for the city and the state,” Cotter said.

Maguire Iron’s new headquarters will include three buildings on their 30 acres of industrial land; they plan to move into the new facility in January of 2024.

Vanbuskirk says within the next year he expects to announce other companies that will soon be joining Maguire Iron in the Sioux Falls Industrial Park.



“We’ve had a lot of interest in these proprieties, even in the beginning stages,” Vanbuskirk said. “With four or five interested parties so far, I’m excited to see what we’ll have a ground breaking on next year.”