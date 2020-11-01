Sioux Falls police investigating downtown shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following developing news of a shooting near 8th and Indiana in Sioux Falls Saturday night just after 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls police say a man suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

We had a reporter on scene who said there was a large police presence in the area, and part of the block was taped off with caution tape.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing at this time. We expect more information will be made available at police briefing Monday morning.

