Sioux Falls inventor wants to stop porch pirates from stealing packages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stopping porch pirates is not an easy task police say. But a Sioux Falls man thinks he has found a way.

Earlier this week KELOLAND News told you about the problem of porch pirates in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND showed you the video of a man walking up to a home in the McKennan Park neighborhood and grabbing several packages from the front step.

It’s this surveillance video that’s catching a lot of people’s attention on social media, including Vince Lubben.

“It’s just to make life a little bit easier,” Lubben said.

Three years ago Lubben had the idea of inventing the Polar Bench.

A three-foot by two-foot insulated storage box made from high end engineered lumber that doubles as patio furniture.

“There’s a 35 year warranty on the material from rotting, mold, splintering; things like that and it’s also fade resistant so you can leave it out all year round,” Lubben said.

Not only is it durable, it’s heavy, the Polar Bench weighs about 80 pounds. This one is a prototype, but the newer version comes with a latch on the side so you can lock it.

“I’ve had the Polar Bench for about six months now,” Kerri Stokes said.

Kerri Stokes bought the Polar Bench because she has packages delivered from time to time to her front steps.

“Really just peace of mind, I don’t like having packages on the front porch it’s something that looks nice and attractive, but also hold packages,” Stokes said.

Including groceries. The Polar Bench is insulated and can be used as a cooler too.

That’s why with the ongoing pandemic and so many deliveries being made to peoples’ homes, the Polar Bench appears to be a hot item right now.

“I just got a big order from a big grocery store chain for 400 of them couple of days ago,” Lubben said.

The Polar Bench retails for $499 dollars.