SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Inmate Brandon Scott has been placed on escape status Thursday evening, the Department of Corrections says.

39-year-old Scott left his community service jobsite in Sioux Falls without authorization. Scott is 5’11” and 180 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Scott is currently servicing sentences in Sanborn and Minnehaha County for eluding police, grand theft, and failure to appear.