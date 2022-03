SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says an inmate has been placed on escape status.

Silas Cavanaugh, 27, left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center overnight without authorization. Cavanaugh is described as a Native American man who stands at 6-foot and weighs 210 pounds.

Officials say Cavanaugh is serving a grand theft sentence from Brule County.