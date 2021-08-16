Sioux Falls inmate placed on escape status

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are searching for an inmate that was placed on escape status Monday night.

Inmate Darrell Hoffpauir left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center to go to his work-release job on August 16 and never returned.

Hoffpauir, age 45, is a white male. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Hoffpauir is currently serving concurrent sentences for third-degree burglary from Lincoln County and for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 