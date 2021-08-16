Sioux Falls inmate placed on escape status

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are searching for an inmate that was placed on escape status Monday night.

Inmate Darrell Hoffpauir left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center to go to his work-release job on August 16 and never returned.

Hoffpauir, age 45, is a white male. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Hoffpauir is currently serving concurrent sentences for third-degree burglary from Lincoln County and for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.