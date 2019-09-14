Closings & Delays
District 7 American Legion

Sioux Falls inmate on escape status Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Randy High Horse, a minimum-security inmate, has been placed on escape status.

High Horse left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center on Saturday without authorization.

Authorities are looking for Randy High Horse, 46, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound Native American man. High Horse is serving a 5-year sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Hughes County.

Contact authorities if you have any information about High Horse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss