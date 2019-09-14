Sioux Falls inmate on escape status Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Randy High Horse, a minimum-security inmate, has been placed on escape status.

High Horse left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center on Saturday without authorization.

Authorities are looking for Randy High Horse, 46, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound Native American man. High Horse is serving a 5-year sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Hughes County.

Contact authorities if you have any information about High Horse.