The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the 4th of July, the City of Sioux Falls will be hosting a celebration event including a run/walk, parade and more.

The events will take place throughout the morning in downtown Sioux Falls.

You can get a full look at all the events here: