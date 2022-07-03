SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the 4th of July, the City of Sioux Falls will be hosting a celebration event including a run/walk, parade and more.
The events will take place throughout the morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
You can get a full look at all the events here:
- 7:30 a.m. – Fun Run/Walk Check-In for Registered Participants by Falls Overlook Cafe’
- 8:00 a.m. – Fun Run/Walk Begins by Falls Overlook Cafe
- 10:00 a.m. – Parade Begins along Phillips Ave., beginning at 13th street and heading north
- 11:00 a.m. – Picnic (lunch of hotdog, chips and water served for first 3,000 attendees) along the north side of Falls Park
- 12:00 p.m. – Performance by Mogen’s Heroes at Falls Park.