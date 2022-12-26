SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With slightly warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls, now is the perfect time to break out the ice skates for the season.

Monday, the City of Sioux Falls opened the outdoor ice-skating rinks for the season and they were already filled with people enjoying their day off after Christmas.

“This feels absolutely amazing. I’ve been stuck inside for three days and got to come out with my brother. Hockey is one of the things I love to do… The ice rink here is beautiful so what way to spend a Monday,” Elliot Czarnecki said.

The rinks will remain open through February 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday-Friday and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

You can find more information about skate rentals and locations through the city’s website.