SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ll want to keep an eye on your water.

Starting Monday the City of Sioux Falls will begin its annual citywide hydrant flushing process.

The Water Division team will begin on the north side of Sioux Falls and work south.

The process takes approximately eight weeks to complete. Drivers should be aware and slow down when this work is being done.

Following work in your area, residents are encouraged to check the cold tap water for discoloration since this can cause stains.

If the water is discolored, run the cold water for a few minutes until the water clears.

The water flushing process does not pose a health threat and water may be used and consumed.