Sioux Falls Humane Society reminding pet owners not to abandon their animals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is reminding people about heat safety after a kitten was found in a box outside of the shelter yesterday.

According to a post on the non-profit’s Facebook page, when the 2-month-old kitten was discovered it was “extremely hot to the touch” and needed to be taken inside immediately.

The kitten is doing fine now, but staff are reminding pet owners not to abandon their animals.

Coming up Wednesday night, we’ll talk with the shelter about keeping animals safe as the days get warmer.