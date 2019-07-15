Sioux Falls Humane Society asking for donations for neglected cats from Mitchell bust

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more details about a search that turned up more than two dozen cats in Mitchell.

An affidavit says law enforcement received complaints about a strong odor coming from a mobile home. When officers searched the trailer they reportedly found multiple cats, mounds of cat feces on the floor and empty food cans.

The affidavit also says the odor was so strong, officers could smell it through their respirators. Brandy Smith, 44, and her 19-year-old son Michael Smith are both facing animal cruelty charges in the case.

At least 20 cats were taken to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The non-profit is now asking for donations to help take care of the cats.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk is talking with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and will have more coverage Monday on KELOLAND News.