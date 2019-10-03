Sioux Falls hosting Neighborhood Summit Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Want a safer neighborhood or are you just looking to make some improvements on your home but you don’t have the money? A Neighborhood Summit this weekend in Sioux Falls wants to give you the tools to create change.

From replacing trees to reducing crime, a number of topics will be front and center at the Neighborhood Summit this Saturday at the Orpheum Theater Center.

“We want people to take ownership. People typically love where they live. It’s an opportunity to strengthen those neighborhoods. For people to get to know each other and work together on whatever issues that they might have to try to make change,” de Koeyer said.

Neighborhood Planner Diane de Koeyer with the City of Sioux Falls is organizing the summit. She spends a lot of time working with roughly 20 neighborhood associations throughout the year on a variety of issues.

“Speed throughout the neighborhoods or with the emerald ash borer. Losing their trees, their canopies, things that really help define their character. So we’re working with them on a number of things,” de Koeyer said.

The City of Sioux Falls has grants and funding available to help.

At Lyon Park near downtown Sioux Falls, the All Saints Neighborhood applied for a $12,000 grant for a new sculpture that will be placed behind me on the corner of 14th and Phillips.

Housing Manager Chellee Unruh will also be at Saturday’s event.

“Maybe you need new windows. Maybe it’s a new roof, things of that nature. There are funds available from the city that you can apply to do those necessary repairs,” Unruh said.

It’s all about informing people about the help that’s out there. Sometimes, there are resources local residents don’t even know about.

“We want to preserve and have good, clean and safe neighborhoods. So when you’re up-keeping your home, it actually adds to the safety and the quality of that neighborhood,” Unruh said.

The Neighborhood Summit runs from 8-noon this Saturday at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater Center. The event is open to the public but today is the last day to register.